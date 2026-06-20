SpaceX valued $2 trillion after Nasdaq debut as AI hype
Business
SpaceX is now said to be worth a staggering $2 trillion after reports tied to its Nasdaq debut.
Shares opened at $150 (that's 11% above the proposed IPO price), with much of the hype driven by SpaceX's push into artificial intelligence.
Aswath Damodaran warns on AI costs
This new valuation puts SpaceX ahead of Tesla, but not everyone's convinced it'll be smooth sailing.
Veteran valuation expert Aswath Damodaran pointed out that AI is expensive and tough to scale, saying long-term success depends on balancing big dreams with financial reality.
Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet arm, brings in most of the revenue with more than 9 million users globally, but there are still risks as AI ambitions grow and competition heats up.