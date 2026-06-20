SpaceX valued $2 trillion after Nasdaq debut as AI hype

Aswath Damodaran warns on AI costs

This new valuation puts SpaceX ahead of Tesla, but not everyone's convinced it'll be smooth sailing.

Veteran valuation expert Aswath Damodaran pointed out that AI is expensive and tough to scale, saying long-term success depends on balancing big dreams with financial reality.

Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet arm, brings in most of the revenue with more than 9 million users globally, but there are still risks as AI ambitions grow and competition heats up.