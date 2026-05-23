SpaceX's Starship V3 completes 65-minute Texas test, heat shield scanned

SpaceX Starship splashdown in Indian Ocean

Even after losing an engine early on and skipping a planned in-space engine restart, Starship managed a rough splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

This marks a huge milestone for SpaceX, especially as it gears up for an IPO with a targeted $1.75 trillion valuation next month and prepares for SpaceX's first lunar-landing mission planned for 2028 under NASA's Artemis program.

Elon Musk called the flight "SpaceX team on an epic first Starship V3 launch & landing!," and Kathleen Curlee says it's key for future space missions and tech upgrades.