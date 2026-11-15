Vodafone Idea tops the list in spam complaints, says TRAI

Jio has taken strict action against repeat violators by disconnecting 4,963 telecom resources for a year.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea were not far behind with 7,889 and 355 disconnections respectively.

In terms of blacklisting senders for a year, Jio topped the list with 274 blacklisted senders while Airtel and Vodafone Idea had 85 and nine respectively.