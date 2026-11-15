Vodafone Idea tops the list in spam complaints, says TRAI
What's the story
Despite having the highest number of active subscribers, Reliance Jio has been at the receiving end of fewer complaints for spam calls and messages than its competitors. According to a report from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio had 527.25 million active subscribers as of September 30, 2026. However, it received a total of 2,93,716 complaints during this period.
Complaint comparison
Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea fared worse
Jio's complaint rate was much lower than that of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Airtel received 352,062 complaints while Vodafone Idea received the highest at 539,285. Out of these complaints, Jio had 1,72,622 actionable ones compared to Airtel's 1,86,013 and Vodafone Idea's 3,19,629.
Enforcement measures
Jio took strict action against repeat violators
Jio has taken strict action against repeat violators by disconnecting 4,963 telecom resources for a year.
Airtel and Vodafone Idea were not far behind with 7,889 and 355 disconnections respectively.
In terms of blacklisting senders for a year, Jio topped the list with 274 blacklisted senders while Airtel and Vodafone Idea had 85 and nine respectively.
SMS blocking
Jio blocked more SMS senders than its competitors
Jio also blocked more SMS senders than its competitors. It blocked 1,506 SMS senders while Airtel and Vodafone Idea had 882 and 770, respectively.
However, despite these measures, Jio received the highest number of complaints against calls and SMSes terminated on its network during the quarter with a total of 6,96,283 complaints.