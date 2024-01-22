SpiceJet sale: You can fly to Ayodhya for Rs. 1,622

By Rishabh Raj 02:19 pm Jan 22, 202402:19 pm

SpiceJet launches a special sale with airfare starting from Rs. 1,622 to commemorate Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

SpiceJet is celebrating the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with a special sale. During the sale, SpiceJet is offering fares as low as Rs. 1,622 for one-way direct flights. Shilpa Bhatia, SpiceJet's Chief Commercial Officer, stated, "SpiceJet is thrilled to commemorate the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya with a special sale, offering passengers unbeatable fares and a seamless travel experience."

New flights connecting major cities to Ayodhya

The sale runs from January 22 to 28, with travel dates spanning January 22 to September 30, 2024. In honor of the event, SpiceJet has introduced new flights linking major Indian cities to Ayodhya. Starting February 1, non-stop flights will be available to Ayodhya from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, and Mumbai. Yesterday, the airline operated a special flight to Ayodhya on January 21 for passengers attending the Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony today.

Discounts on add-ons and free date change offer

The special fare can be accessed across the SpiceJet network, including their website, mobile app and site, reservations, and select travel agents. Passengers can take advantage of the Free Date Change Offer for bookings made under the sale offer when requested at least 96 hours before the flight departure time. Moreover, passengers can enjoy up to 30% discounts on SpiceMax, in-flight meals, You 1st, and Preferred Seats Add-ons when booking directly through SpiceJet's website, mobile site, and app.