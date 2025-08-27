SpiceJet introduces WhatsApp-based boarding passes for paperless travel

Budget airline SpiceJet has launched a new paperless boarding facility at Shillong airport. The move is aimed at reducing passenger waiting time and promoting sustainability. The company also plans to extend this innovative service to other domestic airports in the near future, as part of its commitment to eco-friendly travel and digital innovation.

Service details WhatsApp boarding passes As part of the new facility, passengers checking in at airport counters will now get their boarding passes on WhatsApp. This eliminates the need for physical printouts and significantly cuts down on wait times at check-in. The move is a major step toward SpiceJet's goal of making air travel more sustainable by reducing paper consumption.

Environmental impact 9M boarding passes were printed at Indian airports in June SpiceJet has also highlighted the environmental benefits of its new service. The airline said that despite web check-in and initiatives like Digi Yatra, over nine million boarding passes were printed at Indian airports in June 2025 alone. This resulted in around six tons of carbon emissions. The company hopes its new WhatsApp-based boarding pass system will help eliminate this unnecessary carbon footprint from the aviation industry.