SpiceJet to boost daily flights to 280 with winter schedule

Debojo Maharshi says short-term leases are budget-friendly and flexible

The airline's short-term leases from European carriers are designed to be budget-friendly and flexible, according to Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi.

SpiceJet is also restructuring over $121 million in debt and setting aside $80 million for maintenance, aiming to get more grounded planes back in the air.

Right now, only 21 out of their 56 aircraft are flying; with this move—including new Boeing 737 Max jets—they're hoping to catch up with rivals like Akasa Air, which had more than 5% market share in July.