UPI cash withdrawals at BCs soon? What we know
UPI cash withdrawals might soon get a big upgrade—NPCI is planning to let you take out cash using just your phone at over 20 lakh business correspondents (BCs) across India.
Right now, this feature is only at select ATMs and merchants, but if the RBI gives the green light, it could roll out nationwide.
How it will work
Instead of an ATM card or fingerprint, you'll scan a QR code to potentially grab up to ₹10,000 per transaction, subject to regulatory approval—super handy for anyone in rural or semi-urban areas where BCs are often the go-to for banking.
The goal is to make digital payments even more accessible.
Still, there are some worries about fraud since UPI doesn't use physical ID checks like biometrics, so stronger security will be key as this rolls out.