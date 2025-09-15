UPI cash withdrawals at BCs soon? What we know

How it will work

Instead of an ATM card or fingerprint, you'll scan a QR code to potentially grab up to ₹10,000 per transaction, subject to regulatory approval—super handy for anyone in rural or semi-urban areas where BCs are often the go-to for banking.

The goal is to make digital payments even more accessible.

Still, there are some worries about fraud since UPI doesn't use physical ID checks like biometrics, so stronger security will be key as this rolls out.