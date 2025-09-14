Google to set up AI startup hub in Hyderabad
Google and the Telangana government are teaming up to launch the Google for Startups (GfS) Hub at T-Hub, Hyderabad in December 2025.
The goal? To give AI-focused startups a serious boost with expert guidance, access to global markets, and hands-on programs—helping drive Telangana's big dream of hitting a $1 trillion economy by 2034.
Connecting students and founders with Google's expertise
The GfS Hub will connect founders and students with Google pros in AI/ML, product strategy, and business growth.
There'll be special tracks just for women entrepreneurs, innovators from smaller cities, and university talent.
Each year, over 10,000 students are expected to benefit—and there's a big emphasis on linking them up with international investors.
T-Hub's vision for Hyderabad as an AI hub
By next year, the government expects more than 200 AI or deep-tech startups to take birth.
With help from both Google's and T-Hub's investor networks, it is likely to attract over ₹50 crore in funding—pushing Hyderabad further as India's next big AI hotspot.