Google to set up AI startup hub in Hyderabad

The GfS Hub will connect founders and students with Google pros in AI/ML, product strategy, and business growth. There'll be special tracks just for women entrepreneurs, innovators from smaller cities, and university talent. Each year, over 10,000 students are expected to benefit—and there's a big emphasis on linking them up with international investors.

T-Hub's vision for Hyderabad as an AI hub

By next year, the government expects more than 200 AI or deep-tech startups to take birth.

With help from both Google's and T-Hub's investor networks, it is likely to attract over ₹50 crore in funding—pushing Hyderabad further as India's next big AI hotspot.