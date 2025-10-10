SpiceJet to lease 20 planes to meet festive demand

SpiceJet will begin operations with an Airbus A340 and two Boeing 737s between October 10 and 11, kicking off a big winter fleet expansion. The airline plans to add 20 leased planes by November and get four grounded aircraft flying again by mid-December—all to handle the expected holiday crowd.

More than double operational fleet With these new additions, SpiceJet is aiming to more than double its operational fleet and triple its available seat kilometers (ASKM) by the end of 2025.

This means more flights on domestic routes, making it easier for travelers to find seats during busy seasons.

New routes and special flights for the holiday season To make holiday travel smoother, SpiceJet has launched daily Kolkata-Port Blair flights (started October 8), with Delhi-Port Blair flights operating via Kolkata.

Direct flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Udaipur begin November 6.

Plus, special Diwali flights to Ayodhya from four major cities started this week.