Spotify CEO is stepping down to focus on long-term growth

Daniel Ek, the co-founder and CEO of Spotify , has announced his decision to step down from his role. The transition will take effect on January 1, 2026. Ek will continue to serve the company in a new capacity as executive chairman. He will be succeeded by Gustav Soderstrom and Alex Norstrom as co-CEOs. The duo are currently Spotify's Chief Product and Technology Officer (Soderstrom) and Chief Business Officer (Norstrom). They have been with the company for over 15 years.

Leadership transition Ek reflects on Spotify's journey In a statement, Ek reflected on Spotify's journey from its inception to its current status as the world's largest music streaming service with over 700 million users. He said he had handed over much of the day-to-day management and strategic direction of Spotify to Soderstrom and Norstrom in recent years. "This change simply matches titles to how we already operate," he added. As executive chairman, Ek will focus on long-term company strategy and keep the board connected through his engagement.

Company growth Criticism over payment structure and Ek's military startup ties Spotify started as a music streaming service in Sweden in 2006 and has since expanded to include podcasts, audiobooks, and videos. However, the company has faced criticism from artists over its payment structure for musicians. Recently, several artists have left or threatened to leave the platform due to Ek's association with Helsing, a German military technology start-up funded by his venture capital firm Prima Materia.

Artist exodus Ek outlines his new role and European 'supercompanies' goal In a letter to employees, Ek did not address the artist protests but stressed his new role would involve a "hands-on" approach to long-term strategy and capital allocation. He also expressed his intention to help create more European "supercompanies" that are developing new technologies for major global challenges. This comes after Spotify reported its first full year of profitability last year.