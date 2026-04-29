Spotify plunges 15% on weak profit outlook after Q1 beat

Spotify user growth, forecasts lower profit

Even though Spotify added more users, monthly active users jumped 12% to 761 million and premium subscribers hit 293 million, the company expects lower profits in the second quarter (€630 million versus €715 million in the previous quarter).

To improve profitability, it has bumped up US subscription prices and is adding more audiobooks, podcasts, and new features.

But with big-tech rivals crowding the space, staying on top won't be easy for Spotify.