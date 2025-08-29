S&P's credit rating upgrade sparks $2 billion fundraising frenzy

Sammaan Capital recently issued $300 million in three-year bonds at 8.95%. Muthoot Finance is tapping global markets for $600 million with four-and-a-half-year bonds at 6.375%. Credila is targeting $600 million in loans priced just above SOFR rates, while Hero FinCorp has a $300 million bond plan lined up too. Investor confidence is up, with companies and analysts citing resilient growth and fiscal consolidation.

Challenges and opportunities ahead

The government kept deficits under control—big pluses for global investors.

There are some bumps though: US tariffs on Indian exports have jumped to 50%, and tax cuts have shaken things up a bit.

Still, hopes for a US Fed rate cut this September could keep the fundraising momentum going.