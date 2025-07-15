Next Article
StanChart initiates Bitcoin, Ether spot trading
Standard Chartered is now letting big clients trade Bitcoin and Ethereum through its UK branch—the first major global bank to offer this kind of regulated access.
This move comes as more companies and investors want safer, legit ways to get into crypto.
Clients can buy and sell digital assets through existing platforms
The service lets clients buy and sell digital assets using the same platforms they already use for foreign exchange, making things smoother and safer.
CEO Bill Winters says it's all about meeting growing demand while sticking to the rules.