Anthem Biosciences IPO hits full subscription on Day 2
Jul 15, 2025

Anthem Biosciences's IPO is getting a lot of attention, with investors already subscribing 1.22 times by Day 2.

The gray market premium (GMP) sits at ₹116, hinting at a possible listing price of ₹686—about 20% higher than the top offer price.

Just a heads up though: GMP is only an early indicator, so the real listing price could be different.