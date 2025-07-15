Next Article
Anthem Biosciences IPO hits full subscription on Day 2
Anthem Biosciences's IPO is getting a lot of attention, with investors already subscribing 1.22 times by Day 2.
The gray market premium (GMP) sits at ₹116, hinting at a possible listing price of ₹686—about 20% higher than the top offer price.
Just a heads up though: GMP is only an early indicator, so the real listing price could be different.
How the numbers are stacking up
Non-institutional investors are especially keen, oversubscribing their portion by 2.63 times, while retail investors are also showing steady interest. Qualified institutional buyers are taking it slower for now.
The IPO closes July 16, allotment results come out July 17, and shares hit BSE and NSE on July 21.