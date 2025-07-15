L'Oreal India announces Jacques Lebel as new Country Manager

L'Oreal India just picked Jacques Lebel to be its next Country Manager, starting October 1, 2025. He'll take over from Aseem Kaushik, who's moving up to a new Chairman role. This leadership shuffle is all about helping L'Oreal grow faster and keep its edge in India's fast-moving beauty scene.

India's a priority market for global beauty giant India is a huge deal for L'Oreal right now—sales jumped 12.6% this year to ₹5,576.47 crore.

Kaushik's new focus as Chairman will be on building L'Oreal's reputation and driving sustainable growth.

Lebel's global experience will help L'Oreal India Lebel comes in with global experience—he currently leads L'Oreal's Consumer Products Division in Mexico and has held senior roles at big names like Procter & Gamble and AB InBev across multiple continents.

His track record of driving growth could give L'Oreal India the boost it's aiming for.