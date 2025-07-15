Bitcoin plummets after record high; altcoins follow suit

Bitcoin shows healthy consolidation before next leg up

Massive ETF inflows—$3.4 billion in July alone—helped push Bitcoin up, though a quick $100 million outflow on Monday caused the recent wobble.

Analysts spot a bullish "inverse head and shoulders" pattern forming and see key support at $113,000. As one CoinSwitch analyst put it, they see this as a healthy consolidation phase before the next leg up.

Meanwhile, altcoins like Ethereum and Solana also took hits, but overall crypto market value is still at an all-time high.