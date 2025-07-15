India-US nearing agreement on mini trade deal

India negotiating with EU, UK for bigger trade deals

If all goes as planned, India will cut extra tariffs (about 26%) on some American farm products—though the basic 10% tariff from earlier this year stays put.

There's talk of letting in certain US foods not grown locally, and maybe even lowering tariffs on American cars.

This deal comes as India is also negotiating with the EU and prepping to sign a major trade agreement with the UK later this month—so it's a busy time for global trade moves.