Swiggy's stock experiences 2.05% decline

Deep in the red

Despite racking up ₹15,226 crore in annual revenue this year (up from just ₹5,705 crore in 2022), Swiggy is still deep in the red.

The company reported a net loss of over ₹1,000 crore for just the last quarter and more than ₹3,100 crore lost for all of 2025.

So while business is booming on paper, profits are still out of reach for now.