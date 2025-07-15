Next Article
Swiggy's stock experiences 2.05% decline
Swiggy's stock slipped by 2.05% to ₹385.00 on Tuesday, surprising many since the company's revenue has been on a steady rise.
Over the last year, Swiggy grew its revenue from ₹3,045 crore in March 2024 to ₹4,410 crore by March 2025—a solid jump for the food delivery platform.
Deep in the red
Despite racking up ₹15,226 crore in annual revenue this year (up from just ₹5,705 crore in 2022), Swiggy is still deep in the red.
The company reported a net loss of over ₹1,000 crore for just the last quarter and more than ₹3,100 crore lost for all of 2025.
So while business is booming on paper, profits are still out of reach for now.