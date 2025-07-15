Next Article
Tata Consultancy Services rebounds on Nifty 50
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gave the Nifty 50 a boost on Tuesday, bouncing back after a slow patch.
The company's latest quarterly revenue hit ₹63,437 crore—up from the same quarter last year—and the stock is drawing fresh attention from investors.
TCS's net profit for the June quarter rose to ₹12,819 crore, with earnings per share also improving.
Looking at the full year ending March 2025, both revenue and profit saw solid gains.
This steady performance has reassured investors and suggests TCS could keep up its momentum in the coming months.