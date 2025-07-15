LTIMindtree shares experience 2.01% uptick

Revenue tripled in 4 years; net profit hit ₹4,602 crore

Over the past few years, LTIMindtree's annual revenue has tripled—from ₹12,369.8 crore in 2021 to ₹38,008.1 crore in 2025—while net profit hit ₹4,602 crore.

The company keeps its finances healthy with low debt and smart management.

Plus, it announced a final dividend of ₹45 per share this April—a move that shows it values its investors and aims to keep confidence high going forward.