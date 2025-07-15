Next Article
LTIMindtree shares experience 2.01% uptick
LTIMindtree's stock climbed 2% on Tuesday morning, thanks to another round of strong financial results.
The company's revenue grew from ₹8,892.9 crore in March 2024 to ₹9,771.7 crore by March 2025, and it posted a record net profit of ₹1,251.6 crore last September—numbers that definitely caught investors' attention.
Revenue tripled in 4 years; net profit hit ₹4,602 crore
Over the past few years, LTIMindtree's annual revenue has tripled—from ₹12,369.8 crore in 2021 to ₹38,008.1 crore in 2025—while net profit hit ₹4,602 crore.
The company keeps its finances healthy with low debt and smart management.
Plus, it announced a final dividend of ₹45 per share this April—a move that shows it values its investors and aims to keep confidence high going forward.