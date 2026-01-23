Startup commercializing open-source AI project vLLM secures $150 million funding

Inferact, the company behind the open-source AI project vLLM, just landed $150 million in seed funding at an $800 million valuation. Big names like Andreessen Horowitz and Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, with support from Sequoia Capital and others.

What's Inferact all about? Inferact helps companies run AI models more efficiently by tackling high costs and stability issues that make deploying AI tricky.

Their vLLM technology makes it easier (and cheaper) for businesses to scale AI—from cloud servers down to mobile devices.

Who's leading the charge? Simon Mo, one of vLLM's original creators, is now CEO of Inferact.

The project started at UC Berkeley and is currently supported by the PyTorch Foundation.