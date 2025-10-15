Stellantis is investing $13 billion in US factories over 4 years Business Oct 15, 2025

Stellantis—the company behind Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram—is putting $13 billion into its US factories over the next four years.

The plan? Launch five new vehicles, upgrade old favorites, and create more than 5,000 jobs across several states.

It's all about making a big comeback in the American car scene and keeping more manufacturing at home.