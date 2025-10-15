Stellantis is investing $13 billion in US factories over 4 years
Stellantis—the company behind Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram—is putting $13 billion into its US factories over the next four years.
The plan? Launch five new vehicles, upgrade old favorites, and create more than 5,000 jobs across several states.
It's all about making a big comeback in the American car scene and keeping more manufacturing at home.
Major investments in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana
A big chunk—over $600 million—is reopening the Belvidere, Illinois plant to build Jeep Cherokee and Compass, bringing around 3,300 jobs by 2027.
Nearly $400 million will move a midsize truck assembly from Belvidere, Illinois, to Toledo, Ohio, adding 900+ jobs by 2028.
Michigan and Indiana plants are also getting upgrades for electric vehicles, SUVs, and new engines, showing Stellantis is betting big on US-made rides.
Why should you care?
If you're into cars, jobs, or just want to see more stuff made in the US, this is a major move.
Stellantis is following the trend of bringing manufacturing back stateside—so whether you're job-hunting or eyeing a new ride, this could mean more options and opportunities close to home.