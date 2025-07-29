Next Article
Stellantis warns of $1.7 billion hit from US tariffs
Stellantis—the company behind Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot—is staring down a $1.7 billion blow from new US tariffs by 2025.
That's put a dent in their earnings outlook for the rest of the year, and they're also juggling currency swings, tough competition from Chinese carmakers, and possible EU carbon fines.
After news broke, Stellantis shares dropped 2.3% in Milan on Tuesday.
Even with these challenges, new CEO Antonio Filosa says he's focused on boosting revenue and cash flow later this year while trying to win back market share and investor confidence—especially with those steep 25% tariffs now hitting over 40% of their US vehicle sales.