Microsoft and OpenAI's $10 billion partnership is on the rocks

Tensions are rising as Microsoft and OpenAI head toward a split

Microsoft has already poured $13.75 billion into OpenAI and built the supercomputers behind ChatGPT, but things are getting tense.

OpenAI wants more freedom and a bigger slice of revenue, while both companies are competing for customers and control over new AI startups.

If they can't agree on what counts as AGI—or who gets what rights—there could be some serious legal drama ahead.

For anyone following the future of AI (or just curious about tech power moves), this is one of those moments worth watching.