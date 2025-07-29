Microsoft and OpenAI's $10 billion partnership is on the rocks
Microsoft is deep in talks with OpenAI to secure long-term access to its AI models—even beyond their current deal, which ends in 2030.
The catch? There's a contract clause that could cut Microsoft off if OpenAI hits "artificial general intelligence" (AGI) or reaches $100 billion in total profits for investors, so Microsoft is pushing to get that rule changed as OpenAI shifts fully into for-profit mode.
Tensions are rising as Microsoft and OpenAI head toward a split
Microsoft has already poured $13.75 billion into OpenAI and built the supercomputers behind ChatGPT, but things are getting tense.
OpenAI wants more freedom and a bigger slice of revenue, while both companies are competing for customers and control over new AI startups.
If they can't agree on what counts as AGI—or who gets what rights—there could be some serious legal drama ahead.
For anyone following the future of AI (or just curious about tech power moves), this is one of those moments worth watching.