Piramal Enterprises reports 52% jump in net profit
Piramal Enterprises just reported a big win for the first quarter of FY26, with net profit soaring 52% to ₹276 crore.
Revenue also climbed nearly 19%, reaching ₹2,646 crore—showing the company's growth momentum is still going strong.
Retail lending drives growth
Total assets under management grew 22% year-on-year to ₹85,756 crore, thanks in large part to booming retail and wholesale lending.
Retail AUM made up 80% of the total and jumped 37%, while mortgage lending alone shot up by 38%.
Wholesale lending wasn't far behind, rising 47%.
With a merger with Piramal Finance on the horizon and plenty of cash reserves, Piramal looks set for more action ahead.