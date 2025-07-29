Piramal Enterprises reports 52% jump in net profit

Retail lending drives growth

Total assets under management grew 22% year-on-year to ₹85,756 crore, thanks in large part to booming retail and wholesale lending.

Retail AUM made up 80% of the total and jumped 37%, while mortgage lending alone shot up by 38%.

Wholesale lending wasn't far behind, rising 47%.

With a merger with Piramal Finance on the horizon and plenty of cash reserves, Piramal looks set for more action ahead.