Boeing trims net loss to $612 million in Q2 Business Jul 29, 2025

Boeing's second quarter of 2024 was a bit less rocky than last year—they trimmed their net loss to $612 million, thanks to ramped-up jet production and deliveries.

Even with quality hiccups and a major strike, they managed to get 206 new 737 MAX jets out the door in the first half of the year, keeping their eyes on steadying the business.