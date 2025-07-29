Next Article
Boeing trims net loss to $612 million in Q2
Boeing's second quarter of 2024 was a bit less rocky than last year—they trimmed their net loss to $612 million, thanks to ramped-up jet production and deliveries.
Even with quality hiccups and a major strike, they managed to get 206 new 737 MAX jets out the door in the first half of the year, keeping their eyes on steadying the business.
Boeing boosts monthly output of 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner
Boeing also boosted monthly output of both its 737 MAX (now at 38 per month) and its 787 Dreamliner (up to seven per month in South Carolina).
Still, supply chain headaches and tariffs are slowing things down.
They've booked a hefty 668 orders so far this year but say meeting all that demand is tough until those hurdles clear.