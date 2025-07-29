LG to manufacture Aeva's lidar sensors for global car brands

Aeva's tech is already in use at major US airports

Aeva's all about cutting-edge 4D LiDAR—think real-time distance and speed tracking packed onto a tiny chip.

Since launching in 2017, they've poured nearly $500 million into this tech.

With LG on board (plus partners like Nikon and CKG), Aeva is aiming to supply top carmakers worldwide.

Their sensors are already used in big US airports like San Francisco and JFK for security.