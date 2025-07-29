Next Article
LG to manufacture Aeva's lidar sensors for global car brands
Aeva Technologies just scored a $50 million investment from LG Innotek, giving the South Korean giant a 6% stake.
The deal isn't just about cash—LG Innotek will also start making Aeva's advanced 4D LiDAR sensors for global car brands, with plans to branch out into gadgets, robots, and automation down the line.
Aeva's tech is already in use at major US airports
Aeva's all about cutting-edge 4D LiDAR—think real-time distance and speed tracking packed onto a tiny chip.
Since launching in 2017, they've poured nearly $500 million into this tech.
With LG on board (plus partners like Nikon and CKG), Aeva is aiming to supply top carmakers worldwide.
Their sensors are already used in big US airports like San Francisco and JFK for security.