Why Apar Industries's stock is buzzing today
Apar Industries's stock shot up 13% to ₹9,810 on Tuesday after the company posted impressive results for the first quarter of FY26.
Net profit climbed 30% to ₹263cr, and revenue grew by 27% to ₹5,104cr—numbers that definitely caught investors' attention.
US business sees huge growth
Apar managed to keep its profit margins steady at 9.8%, even though expenses went up by 27%.
The US business saw a huge 111% growth compared to last year, helping boost profits further.
While exports now make up a slightly smaller share of revenue (down from 37% to about 32%), the company's core segments are still firing on all cylinders.
Domestic sales boost overall numbers
The Conductor segment led the charge with a massive 44% jump in revenue and a big boost in domestic sales.
The Specialty Oils division also grew steadily, with exports making up over a third of its sales—showing that Apar is balancing both home and global markets pretty well.