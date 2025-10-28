This India-made stem-cell treatment drug will be sold in Japan

Manipal Group-backed Stempeutics Research has signed a licensing agreement with Tokyo -listed Medinet. The deal will see the introduction of Stempeucel, a stem cell therapy developed by Stempeutics, into the Japanese market. The treatment is designed for Chronic Limb Threatening Ischemia (CLTI), a severe peripheral artery disease. This is the first time an Indian company has licensed its cell therapy product to a Japanese firm.

Agreement Details of the agreement As per the deal, Medinet will develop and commercialize Stempeucel in Japan, subject to regulatory approval from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). Stempeutics will be paid an upfront fee, with additional milestone payments and royalties if Medinet opts to license the product. The drug will be made at Stempeutics's cGMP facility in Bengaluru and sent to Japan for clinical trials and later for commercialization.

Therapy details What is Stempeucel? Stempeucel is a stem cell therapy made from the pooled mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) of healthy donors. The proprietary pooling process improves the consistency, immune-modulatory strength, and clinical efficacy, key differentiators in the global cell therapy space. CLTI is a critical form of peripheral arterial disease that often results in limb amputation. Current vascular treatments only work in about 25% of cases, but Stempeucel hopes to improve the outcomes by restoring blood flow through anti-inflammatory and angiogenic mechanisms.

Expansion strategy Stempeutics's journey so far Founded in 2006, Stempeutics has developed a strong portfolio of cell-based and acellular therapies. The company has marketing partnerships with Cipla and Alkem in India, and has licensed its technology to several international markets. "Signing a licensing agreement with a Japanese regenerative medicine company is an important milestone for Stempeutics," said BN Manohar, CEO of Stempeutics. He added that the deal highlights their global leadership in allogeneic, pooled MSC technology.