Sterlite Technologies and HFCL stocks surge on AI infrastructure boom

Indian data center suppliers gain $47bn

The combined market value of 28 Indian data center supply firms has shot up by $47 billion (almost 50%) just this year.

Global tech giants are pouring in cash too: Amazon plans to invest $12.7 billion in cloud infrastructure by 2030, while Alphabet is building a massive $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam.

Analysts say this could be the biggest tech investment wave yet (bigger than even the rollout of 4G or LNG) and orders placed now could keep revenue flowing through 2027-2029.