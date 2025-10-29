Studds Accessories to open IPO on October 30

The offer is an OFS

The IPO is an offer-for-sale worth ₹455.49 crore, with promoters selling 78 lakh shares. It wraps up on November 3 and could list around November 7.

With an expected listing price of about ₹640 per share (almost a 9.5% jump), there's clear interest from the market.

Retail investors can start with as little as 25 shares—and since Studds exports to over 70 countries, it's not just a local name anymore.