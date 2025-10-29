Next Article
Studds Accessories to open IPO on October 30
Business
Studds Accessories—best known for its helmets and bike gear—is opening its IPO on October 30, 2025.
The buzz is real, with a gray market premium of ₹55 per share and a price band set between ₹557 and ₹585.
If you're into investing or just curious about big moves in the auto accessories world, this one's making headlines.
The offer is an OFS
The IPO is an offer-for-sale worth ₹455.49 crore, with promoters selling 78 lakh shares. It wraps up on November 3 and could list around November 7.
With an expected listing price of about ₹640 per share (almost a 9.5% jump), there's clear interest from the market.
Retail investors can start with as little as 25 shares—and since Studds exports to over 70 countries, it's not just a local name anymore.