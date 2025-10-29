Why Blue Dart shares are up nearly 10% today

Blue Dart managed to boost earnings per share from ₹26.49 to ₹34.30 and expanded its EBITDA margin to 16.9%, showing it's handling inflation and costs well—always good signs for a logistics company in a tough market.

Big investments in automation and new hubs are paying off

Big investments—₹1,245 million in automation, new hubs, and eco-friendly upgrades (including a fresh facility in Haryana)—are paying off.

Plus, with a planned price hike of 9-12% starting January 2026 and seasonal demand ahead, Blue Dart is gearing up for even more growth next quarter.