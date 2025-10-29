NVIDIA's Jensen Huang urges US to reconsider China AI chip ban

China is ramping up its own AI chip production

By October 2025, NVIDIA chips are currently not sold in China due to a combination of Chinese government bans, national security concerns, and ongoing trade tensions between the US and China—costing NVIDIA about $8 billion just in Q2.

Things escalated when China responded by banning its top tech firms from buying NVIDIA chips, shutting off a huge market.

Huang points out that as the US pulls back, China is ramping up its own AI chip production and aims to significantly increase its domestic market share.

If this keeps up, America's dominance in AI hardware might not last.