NVIDIA's Jensen Huang urges US to reconsider China AI chip ban
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang is asking the US to reconsider its ban on selling AI chips to China, warning it could weaken America's lead in tech.
"We want the world to be built on American tech stack, but we also need to be in China to win their developers," he shared.
China is ramping up its own AI chip production
By October 2025, NVIDIA chips are currently not sold in China due to a combination of Chinese government bans, national security concerns, and ongoing trade tensions between the US and China—costing NVIDIA about $8 billion just in Q2.
Things escalated when China responded by banning its top tech firms from buying NVIDIA chips, shutting off a huge market.
Huang points out that as the US pulls back, China is ramping up its own AI chip production and aims to significantly increase its domestic market share.
If this keeps up, America's dominance in AI hardware might not last.