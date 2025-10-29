Japan's Nikkei hits 51,000 for 1st time

Most of this rally is thanks to tech companies riding the AI wave. Advantest shares soared more than 20% after raising its profit forecast due to strong demand. SoftBank Group also got a boost, up 2.1%, helped by buzz from US tech moves like NVIDIA landing a major AI contract and Microsoft investing more in OpenAI.

Political stability, trade tensions help

Political stability under new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and easing US-China trade tensions are making investors feel even better about Japan right now.

But here's a heads-up: only about a quarter of Nikkei companies actually gained, so this surge is mostly about tech—and analysts say future growth depends on whether that momentum keeps going.