Kerala aims to become India's next IT hub
Business
Kerala just rolled out Vision 2031—a bold plan to boost its IT sector to $50 billion in the next six years.
The state wants to create five lakh new tech jobs, attract ₹20,000 crore in startup investments, and grab 10% of India's IT market.
There's also a big push to expand office space through land pooling and private partnerships.
Major focus on AI skills
This isn't just about numbers—Kerala plans to set up 120 Global Capability Centers and 250 companies in animation, gaming, and VFX.
There's a strong focus on AI, semiconductors, and future tech, with a goal to train one million people in AI skills by 2030.
If it works out, Kerala could become one of India's top innovation hubs—and open up a ton of cool opportunities for young professionals across the state.