Kerala aims to become India's next IT hub

Major focus on AI skills

This isn't just about numbers—Kerala plans to set up 120 Global Capability Centers and 250 companies in animation, gaming, and VFX.

There's a strong focus on AI, semiconductors, and future tech, with a goal to train one million people in AI skills by 2030.

If it works out, Kerala could become one of India's top innovation hubs—and open up a ton of cool opportunities for young professionals across the state.