Apple ordered to pay $42 million to French telecom companies
Apple's in hot water in France: a Paris court just ordered them to pay nearly €39 million (about $42 million) to three big French telecom companies for forcing unfair contract terms on them more than 10 years ago.
There's also an €8 million fine thrown in.
The damages will go to Bouygues Telecom, Free, and SFR—while Orange did not receive damages, as the court noted it had previously held an exclusive deal with Apple, contributing to the market imbalance.
Court's take on Apple's abuse of power
The court said Apple abused its power by making these carriers accept strict sales targets and fixed iPhone prices, cover Apple's marketing costs, and even let Apple use their patents for free.
France is known for cracking down on tech giants when it comes to fair competition, and this ruling really drives that home.
Apple's appeal and the bigger picture
Apple isn't backing down—they're appealing the decision. But while they fight it out in court, they still have to pay up.
This case is a big reminder that regulators are keeping a close eye on how major tech companies treat their partners around the world.