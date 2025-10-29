Apple ordered to pay $42 million to French telecom companies Business Oct 29, 2025

Apple's in hot water in France: a Paris court just ordered them to pay nearly €39 million (about $42 million) to three big French telecom companies for forcing unfair contract terms on them more than 10 years ago.

There's also an €8 million fine thrown in.

The damages will go to Bouygues Telecom, Free, and SFR—while Orange did not receive damages, as the court noted it had previously held an exclusive deal with Apple, contributing to the market imbalance.