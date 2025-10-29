SK hynix's record profit driven by AI chip demand

The company is working closely with AI heavyweights

To keep up this momentum, SK hynix is working closely with AI heavyweights like OpenAI and Broadcom, supplying advanced memory chips for next-gen servers.

The company's ramping up production and pushing new tech, as experts predict the high-bandwidth memory market could grow more than tenfold by 2027.

With its focus on innovation and smart partnerships, SK hynix looks set to stay a major player in the fast-changing world of AI tech.