SK hynix's record profit driven by AI chip demand
SK hynix just pulled in its highest-ever profit for the third quarter, with operating profit jumping 61.9% year-on-year to 11.38 trillion won (about $7.9 billion).
The big reason? Exploding demand for AI chips—especially high-bandwidth memory used by companies like NVIDIA—has put SK hynix at the center of the AI hardware boom.
To keep up this momentum, SK hynix is working closely with AI heavyweights like OpenAI and Broadcom, supplying advanced memory chips for next-gen servers.
The company's ramping up production and pushing new tech, as experts predict the high-bandwidth memory market could grow more than tenfold by 2027.
With its focus on innovation and smart partnerships, SK hynix looks set to stay a major player in the fast-changing world of AI tech.