China wants to rely less on exports over next 5 years

Why the shift in focus?

China's leaders see boosting everyday spending as a way to keep factories busy and fight off falling prices.

The World Bank points out that better social safety nets—especially for migrant and temporary workers—could help people feel secure enough to spend more instead of saving just in case.

To make this happen, China plans to improve public services and open up its markets at home.

At the same time, it's doubling down on tech independence as US trade restrictions ramp up, hoping these moves will help shield its economy from global shocks.