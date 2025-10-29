Oil prices snap 3-day losing streak on US inventory surprise

US crude inventories dropped by 4 million barrels last week—a much bigger fall than analysts guessed. Gasoline and distillate supplies also shrank sharply, giving oil prices a short-lived boost.

Ongoing Russia-US tensions hold back price jumps

Even with the inventory surprise, worries about new US sanctions on Russian oil companies—and rumors that OPEC+ might pump out more oil soon—made traders cautious.

Indian refiners paused new Russian orders due to all the confusion, though Indian Oil says it'll stick to deals that follow the rules.