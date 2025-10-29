Next Article
Nikkei hits record high as NVIDIA boosts AI stocks
Business
Japan's Nikkei stock market just hit its highest level ever, riding the wave of global excitement around artificial intelligence.
The boost came after NVIDIA revealed plans for new AI supercomputers in the US, which also helped push Wall Street higher.
Still, not everyone was celebrating—while some stocks soared, a stronger yen meant more companies actually saw their shares drop.
Currency shifts can seriously shake up Japan's markets
Big tech names like Advantest and Lasertec led the charge with jumps of 15.5% and 5.9%.
But it wasn't all good news: Nidec and SHIFT took hits, falling over 4% each.
In fact, within the Nikkei index, 173 stocks fell while only 52 climbed—a reminder that currency shifts can seriously shake up Japan's markets even when headlines look rosy.