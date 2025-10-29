Nikkei hits record high as NVIDIA boosts AI stocks Business Oct 29, 2025

Japan's Nikkei stock market just hit its highest level ever, riding the wave of global excitement around artificial intelligence.

The boost came after NVIDIA revealed plans for new AI supercomputers in the US, which also helped push Wall Street higher.

Still, not everyone was celebrating—while some stocks soared, a stronger yen meant more companies actually saw their shares drop.