Voice AI startup Smallest.ai raises $8 million to expand in India

Founded by Sudarshan Kamath and Akshat Aandloi, Smallest.ai built a full-stack Voice AI platform that handles speech recognition, understanding, and even lifelike responses—all at lightning speed (just 100 ms latency). It supports over 100 voices in over 30 languages (including Indian ones), making real-time conversations feel natural.

Backed by big names

Big players like Paytm, MakeMyTrip, and ServiceNow are already on board.

With demand for voice automation rising fast among enterprises, Smallest.ai is aiming for huge growth: a 300% jump in the US market and 150% year-on-year growth in India over the next year (by October 2026).

Their new Global Head of Go-To-Market is set to help drive this push worldwide.