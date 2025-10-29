NVIDIA's value soars to $4.94 trillion, surpassing Microsoft
NVIDIA just got even bigger—its value briefly touched $4.94 trillion after a 5% stock surge, adding more than $230 billion.
This leap follows huge demand for its AI chips and plans to build seven supercomputers for the US Department of Energy.
The new supercomputers will be built for the US Department of Energy
The largest of the new supercomputers will run on 100,000 of NVIDIA's top-tier Blackwell AI chips (built with Oracle).
It's all part of plans to build seven supercomputers for the DOE.
Just this year alone, NVIDIA's value has jumped 50%, and it first crossed the $4 trillion mark back in July.
NVIDIA's chips are at the heart of AI advancements
NVIDIA isn't just making cool tech—it's shaping global AI. Its hardware powers everything from startups to national security projects.
With these big government contracts, NVIDIA is also becoming a key player in the ongoing US-China tech rivalry.