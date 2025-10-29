Indian IPO market raises record $16bn in 2025
India's IPO scene just smashed records, raising almost $16 billion from more than 300 listings so far in 2025—approaching last year's record tally of $21 billion.
The big story? Homegrown investors now make up about 75% of the action, a major shift from earlier years.
Major issues and sectoral shifts
Massive listings like Hyundai Motor India (₹27,859 crore), Tata Capital (₹17,000 crore), and LG Electronics India ($1.3 billion ₹10,800 crore) led the charge.
A wider mix of sectors, including automotive and consumer discretionary, showed strong performance.
What's next?
While IPO markets have cooled off globally, India's mainboard deals are still seeing huge demand—oversubscribed by an average of 102x for institutions and 35x for retail buyers.
With about 80 IPOs approved and another 121 filed, expect the momentum to keep rolling into 2026 if prices stay reasonable.