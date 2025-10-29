L&T to start electronics manufacturing, eyes defense and aerospace components

L&T's focused approach in EMS sector could lead to success

L&T plans to zero in on making components for defense and aerospace, building on its existing strengths in strategic electronics.

The move comes as India's EMS sector heats up thanks to government incentives like the PLI scheme.

On top of this, L&T's semiconductor arm has joined forces with a Foxconn subsidiary to produce high-voltage chips for cars and industry—showing L&T is doubling down where it already shines.

Analysts think this targeted approach could give L&T an edge as it branches out.