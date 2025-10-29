Next Article
Stellantis, NVIDIA, Foxconn, and Uber team up for robotaxi service
Business
Big news in the world of self-driving cars: Stellantis is joining forces with NVIDIA, Foxconn, and Uber to launch a robotaxi service by 2028.
Stellantis will build the vehicles using its AV-Ready platforms, while NVIDIA brings the autonomous driving tech and Foxconn handles hardware integration.
These robotaxis are designed for flexibility and can carry multiple passengers.
Uber will deploy these new robotaxis, starting with 5,000 vehicles across the US.
This move is part of Uber's plan to mix up its fleet with different self-driving brands, and it's a big step forward for autonomous rides after some early bumps in the road.
Stellantis is also pushing ahead with Level 3 autonomy for many of its brands, including Jeep.