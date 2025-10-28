Apple faces racketeering lawsuit over mobile payment tech

Apple's response to the lawsuit

Apple wants the case thrown out, saying Fintiv waited too long to sue and hasn't shown real evidence of racketeering.

If that doesn't work, Apple's hoping to move the case to a Texas judge who already handled a related patent dispute—one that was dismissed in August 2025 (which Fintiv is appealing).

For now, the racketeering case continues in Georgia federal court, adding more legal headaches for Apple.