Apple faces racketeering lawsuit over mobile payment tech
Fintiv, a mobile wallet company, is suing Apple for allegedly stealing its technology to build Apple Pay.
According to Fintiv, Apple attended confidential meetings with CorFire (which Fintiv later acquired) back in 2011-2012, then hired key CorFire employees instead of licensing their tech.
Fintiv claims this move broke nondisclosure agreements and amounted to wire fraud and trade secret theft.
Apple's response to the lawsuit
Apple wants the case thrown out, saying Fintiv waited too long to sue and hasn't shown real evidence of racketeering.
If that doesn't work, Apple's hoping to move the case to a Texas judge who already handled a related patent dispute—one that was dismissed in August 2025 (which Fintiv is appealing).
For now, the racketeering case continues in Georgia federal court, adding more legal headaches for Apple.