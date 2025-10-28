Can you nominate multiple people for your bank account? Explained Business Oct 28, 2025

Starting November 1, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is making it easier to decide who gets your money or locker contents if something happens to you.

Instead of just one nominee, you can now name up to four people for your bank accounts, lockers, or items kept in safe custody.

You get two options: split things between all nominees at once (simultaneous), or set an order so the next person only gets their share if someone ahead of them isn't around (successive).

For lockers and safe custody items, only the successive option applies.