Orkla India raises ₹500cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Business
Orkla India—the company behind MTR Foods and Eastern Condiments—just secured nearly ₹500 crore from 30 big institutional investors, right before its ₹1,667 crore IPO.
The public can subscribe to the IPO from October 29-31, with shares priced between ₹695 and ₹730 each.
Money will go to Orkla Asia Pacific
Top firms like Nippon Life India and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC have picked up shares as anchor investors.
Interestingly, the money raised won't go straight to Orkla India, but will benefit its parent company Orkla Asia Pacific (which owns 90%) and the Meeran family.
The IPO is being managed by ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, JP Morgan India, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company.