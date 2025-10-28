CERC probes GNA Energy over insider trading allegations

SEBI's interim order sparked the investigation

This all kicked off after SEBI's interim order on October 15, 2025, which pointed fingers at both GNA staff and federal officials for trading Indian Energy Exchange stocks using confidential details.

Right now, GNA Energy can still operate as usual, but if the investigation finds rule-breaking, their license could be suspended or canceled.

CERC expects a report from its inquiry team within three weeks—so stay tuned for updates.