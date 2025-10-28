CERC probes GNA Energy over insider trading allegations
India's Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) is looking into GNA Energy after allegations that some executives accessed confidential CERC documents before a key regulatory order on market coupling in July 2025.
The main concern: Did they use this information to engage in insider trading and market manipulation for their own gain?
SEBI's interim order sparked the investigation
This all kicked off after SEBI's interim order on October 15, 2025, which pointed fingers at both GNA staff and federal officials for trading Indian Energy Exchange stocks using confidential details.
Right now, GNA Energy can still operate as usual, but if the investigation finds rule-breaking, their license could be suspended or canceled.
CERC expects a report from its inquiry team within three weeks—so stay tuned for updates.