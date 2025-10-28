EPFO might raise salary limit for mandatory PF, pension enrollment

Proposal to be discussed at next EPFO board meeting

Right now, only folks earning ₹15,000 or less have to join EPF and EPS; others can opt out.

Raising the ceiling could bring over 10 million extra workers under these schemes—a response to union demands since many city jobs pay above ₹15,000 now.

More coverage means better retirement security for a larger segment of India's workforce who might have missed out before.

If approved, this could be one of EPFO's biggest moves in years, impacting both employees and employers across India.