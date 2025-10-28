EPFO might raise salary limit for mandatory PF, pension enrollment
Big update coming: The Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is thinking about raising the salary limit for compulsory PF and pension enrollment from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000 per month.
If this goes through, a lot more people—especially those earning between these amounts—would automatically get social security benefits.
The proposal is set to be discussed at the next EPFO board meeting.
Proposal to be discussed at next EPFO board meeting
Right now, only folks earning ₹15,000 or less have to join EPF and EPS; others can opt out.
Raising the ceiling could bring over 10 million extra workers under these schemes—a response to union demands since many city jobs pay above ₹15,000 now.
More coverage means better retirement security for a larger segment of India's workforce who might have missed out before.
If approved, this could be one of EPFO's biggest moves in years, impacting both employees and employers across India.